Shopmates boss Le Masurier hoping for big cup weekend

James Le Masurier is hoping ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One club Raunds Town will have two teams in cup finals by tomorrow (Saturday) evening.

The Shopmates boss takes his team to Netherton United in a repeat of their NFA Les Underwood Junior Cup semi-final clash from last season.

Netherton, who sit in fourth place in the Peterborough & District League’s Premier Division, beat Raunds 1-0 this time last year to book their place in the final, where they were eventually beaten 5-0 by Peterborough Sports.

Le Masurier is aiming to avenge that loss as he bids to take his team into the showpiece where Northants Combination Premier Division high-flyers JK Blisworth await after they beat Whitworth 5-2 last weekend.

And with Raunds’ reserve team also having a UCL Reserve Division Knockout Cup semi-final at Desborough Town, it could turn out to be a weekend to remember.

“I think we are in a very similar league position as we were this time last year,” Le Masurier said.

“But it’s the same incentive. We’re not going to win the league so if we want to win something this is our last chance for this season.

“We don’t want to feel like we did last time and a lot of the players who were involved in that game are still here.

“Netherton are a good side, I’ve seen them play and they are doing really well in their league.

“We had six missing through injury last weekend (in a 2-1 defeat at Olney Town) so I am hoping to get three or four back to strengthen us.

“Our reserves are in their league knockout semi-final as well so it is a big weekend for the club.”

Whitworth will bid to bounce back from their cup exit and try to reignite their promotion challenge in UCL Division One when they entertain Blackstones tomorrow.

Elsewhere, the other local clubs are on the road with Rushden & Higham United heading to Long Buckby while Thrapston Town go to Lutterworth Athletic.

Struggling duo Burton Park Wanderers and Stewarts & Lloyds travel to Oakham United and Melton Town respectively.