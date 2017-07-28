Shopmates are ready for their early start

Boss James Le Masurier insists Raunds Town “are ready” as they prepare to travel to Bourne Town as part of the ChromaSport United Counties League Groundhop Weekend.

The Shopmates will make the trip to Lincolnshire for an evening (7.45pm) kick-off on Saturday in Division One on the back of a fine 3-0 victory over Premier Division side Whitworth in their final friendly of the summer on Tuesday night.

That rounded off what Le Masurier described as “a good pre-season”.

And he is now hoping that his team, who finished last season’s league campaign with a nine-match unbeaten run which saw them end up in seventh place, can start on a winning note.

“I am looking forward to it, it’s good to be part of the Groundhop Weekend because there is a lot of emphasis on it,” the Raunds manager said.

“The season does seem to start earlier every year but we came back for pre-season a bit earlier to make sure we were well prepared for it.

“We had our last friendly on Tuesday and we saved our best for last because it was a good performance against Whitworth and we also beat ON Chenecks who are in the Premier as well.

“We have had a really good pre-season and hopefully we can get off to a good start.

“Bourne will be wanting to do the same thing, particularly in front of what should be a big crowd in their home ground.

“But as far as we are concerned, we are ready for it.”