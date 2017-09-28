Scott wants a big display in honour of Corinthians stalwart 'Butch'

Things won’t quite be the same as normal when Rothwell Corinthians arrive to take on Eynesbury Rovers in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division at Sergeants Lawn tomorrow (Saturday).

There has been an outpouring of grief at the club and across the UCL since it was announced last week that Corinthians stalwart Mick ‘Butch’ Joy had passed away.

‘Butch’ had held numerous roles at the club over a number of decades, including being linesman, gateman, assistant groundsman and committee member.

Corinthians joint-manager Jim Scott knows it will be an emotional day for everyone at the club and he is hoping his players can deliver a big performance to honour the memory of ‘Butch’ as they take on one of the big guns in the division.

Scott said: “It won’t ever be the same again because there’s certainly been very few occasions when he wasn’t the first person who would greet me or anyone else when they walked through the gates.”

“He was around the club for a long, long time so I am sure it will be a very emotional day for everyone at the weekend with it being our first home game since he passed away.

“I just hope we can pay our respects to him with a good performance on the pitch.”

Corinthians have every right to be feeling confident for this weekend’s clash

after they produced a superb result in midweek.

Newport Pagnell have won eight out of eight in the Premier Division but Corinthians picked up a fine 1-0 success there in the UCL Knockout Cup on Tuesday night thanks to a Jordan Henson goal.

And Scott admitted he and fellow joint-boss Shaun Sparrow are pleased with how the season has started for their team, who sit in eighth place in the Premier Division table.

“I couldn’t be at the game on Tuesday but to go there and get that sort of result was an outstanding effort and I know that the lads worked very hard for it,” Scott added.

“It was a very pleasing result and, overall, we have been very happy with the way the season has started.

“We strengthened the squad and we feel we were better prepared this time.

“We haven’t necessarily been outstanding but we have been very, very tough to play against, we have conceded very few goals and we have looked good when we have played the system that suits us.”

Desborough Town picked up a point on the road in the Premier Division in midweek.

Ar Tarn fell behind after just six minutes at St Andrews but hit back to secure a 1-1 draw thanks to Jason Turner’s penalty later in the first

half.

Chris Bradshaw’s team will be looking to maintain their top-six position when they host Sleaford Town tomorrow.

Elsewhere this weekend, Whitworth will be looking to end a run of eight matches without a win when they head to Wisbech Town.

Raunds Town moved a point clear at the top of the UCL Division One table after a 1-1 draw with Olney Town on Tuesday night.

The Shopmates trailed at the break but claimed a share of the spoils thanks to Dan Porter’s goal early in the second half.

Irchester United returned to winning ways in midweek as Nathan Heycock’s hat-trick gave them a 3-1 victory over Bugbrooke but Stewarts & Lloyds went down 4-1 at Daventry Town in the UCL Knockout Cup.

Bugbrooke will be the visitors to leaders Raunds this weekend while Rushden & Higham United, who drew 2-2 with Potton United on Wednesday night, entertain Long Buckby. Thrapston Town, impressive 5-2 winners at Huntingdon Town in midweek, are on the road at Lutterworth Athletic.

Irchester, meanwhile, host Woodford United in the first round of the NFA Junior Cup while Burton Park Wanderers entertain Kettering Nomads in the same competition.