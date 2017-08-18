Pressure is on Arlesey, says Ar Tarn boss Bradshaw

Chris Bradshaw insists all the pressure will be on Arlesey Town when Desborough Town head there in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup tomorrow (Saturday).

Ar Tarn travel to take on the Evo-Stik South League East side having suffered a surprise 5-0 home defeat to Leicester Nirvana in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division on Tuesday night.

But Bradshaw insists he “trusts” his players to give a good account of themselves against opponents from a higher level.

“I am sure we will give a good account of ourselves, I trust the players,” the Desborough boss said.

“One bad result doesn’t ruin the hard work we have done to this point.

“Our target on Tuesday was three points but it didn’t happen.

“This weekend, all the pressure is on Arlesey. They are the team from the level above.

“So the pressure isoff us. If we can get anything from the game then fantastic but the pressure is all on them to come out and dictate the game.”

Tuesday’s loss at the Waterworks Field came as something as a shock after Desborough had won their first three matches of the season without conceding a goal.

And Bradshaw added: “It was a combination of us being poor and them being really good.

“We weren’t at the races, I am not sure whether we were over-confident or thinking we were better than we are.

“But we would have had to play to our best to get anything out of it. I was surprised by how good they were.”