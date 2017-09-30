Porter's hat-trick keeps Raunds on top

Dan Porter hit a 20-minute hat-trick as Raunds Town maintained top spot in Division One of the ChromaSport United Counties League.

The Shopmates went in front through James Lea just before half-time before Bugbrooke levelled soon after the restart.

Rothwell Corinthians joint-bosses Jim Scott and Shaun Sparrow watch on during their team's 1-1 draw with Eynesbury

But Porter restored the lead on 52 minutes before adding two more to complete the scoring.

Rushden & Higham United also sit in the top five after they beat Long Buckby 1-0 at Hayden Road. Ryan Kalla’s first-half goal proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Elsewhere, Thrapston Town claimed a 2-2 draw at Lutterworth Athletic.

Aidan Bradshaw was the late hero for Desborough Town as they claimed a 2-1 win over Sleaford Town in the Premier Division.

Trailing 1-0 at the Waterworks Field, Will Arnold brought Ar Tarn back level with 20 minutes to go.

And then Bradshaw, son of manager Chris, struck the winner in the final minute.

Rothwell Corinthians’ good form continued as they held Eynesbury Rovers to a 1-1 draw at Sergeants Lawn.

Much-fancied Eynesbury took the lead in the second half but Corinthians secured a point with an equaliser 18 minutes from the end.

It was another tough day for Whitworth, however, as they went down 5-1 at Wisbech Town.

Burton Park Wanderers and Irchester United both saw off Northants Combination opposition to move into the second round of the NFA Junior Cup.

Wanderers edged out Kettering Nomads 3-2 at Latimer Park while Irchester United beat Woodford United 4-2 at Alfred Street.