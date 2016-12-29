Mitchell steps down as Wellingborough boss

Jon Mitchell has resigned as manager of Wellingborough Town due to personal reasons.

The former Doughboys player helped lead the club to safety in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division last season and he has left them today (Thursday) on the back of two successive wins, which sees them in 14th place - 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

Mitchell’s assistant, Stuart Goosey, has taken over as manager with immediate effect.

A statement from the club said: “For personal reasons, Jon Mitchell has relinquished his role as first team manager of Wellingborough Town.

“His assistant Stuart Goosey takes over all responsibilities, as the manager.”

Goosey’s first game in sole charge will be a week on Saturday (January 7) when the Doughboys head to Wisbech Town.