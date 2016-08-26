Mitchell calls for the ‘same mentality’ from Doughboys

Jon Mitchell has urged Wellingborough Town to go into tomorrow’s (Saturday) clash with Boston Town with “the same mentality” as their fine start to the UCL Premier Division season continued on Tuesday.

Having won 2-1 at Oadby Town last weekend, the Doughboys made it three wins in four league matches as goals from Alfie Taylor (2), Wes Emery and Deven Ellwood sealed a 4-1 success over local rivals Rothwell Corinthians at the Dog & Duck.

Boston arrive having lost all four matches so far but Mitchell is wary of that as he bids to keep the impressive start going.

“We are playing well and it’s all about consistency for us now,” he said.

“We knew Corinthians would come to our ground with confidence after winning their first three games but we just needed to play our own game and that’s what we did.

“It’s a great start for us but we have to stay focused on the job.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are playing a team who have won three in a row or lost four in a row, you have to do your own job and that’s the point we will get across to the players.

“Boston will come here desperate to get that first win.

“But we have to go into it with the same mentality because if we don’t we will come unstuck.”

Rothwell Corinthians joint-manager Shaun Sparrow insists his team won’t dwell on their “bad night at the office” in midweek.

The 4-1 defeat at Wellingborough Town ended Corinthians’ 100 per cent start to the new Premier Division season.

But Sparrow is fully expecting his team to react by throwing themselves into two successive home matches as they take on Yaxley tomorrow before hosting Desborough Town in the Knockout Cup next Tuesday night.

“It was a bad night at the office and that’s what happens sometimes,” Sparrow said.

“We were disappointed but overall, if you’d given us nine points out of the first four games we would have taken that.

“The games are coming thick and fast and we will battle on and chuck ourselves into it.

“It just didn’t click for us on Tuesday but the new players are still gelling together.

“We have two tough games coming up and we will see what we can get from them.”

Chris Bradshaw felt a “big opportunity” went begging for his Desborough Town players following their FA Cup exit last weekend.

Ar Tarn were beaten 1-0 by London Colney in the preliminary round at the Waterworks Field.

And, as they prepare to return to UCL Premier Division action this weekend when they entertain ON Chenecks, Bradshaw has been reflecting on one that got away.

“My last words to the players in the dressing-room were that it was a big opportunity missed,” the Desborough boss said.

“I thought we dominated the game but we never really did enough to win it.

“I was expecting London Colney to be a really good team and for us to be up against it.

“But, with the greatest of respect to them, I wasn’t overly impressed and it was a game we should have won.

“It was similar to our game at Tring in the previous round where we snatched a win and the same thing happened to us on this occasion.”

Desborough have, however, enjoyed an encouraging start to the league season with two wins from their first three matches.

And Bradshaw is keen to ensure there is no hangover from that FA Cup defeat.

“That’s what we will be talking about,” he added.

“We can’t let the FA Cup defeat hang over us and we have to be ready for what will be another tough game against Chenecks, who have come up from the division below.

“We have a run of games now, which will really show us what our season is going to be about.

“I am hoping I can stick with the squad I have got and that I don’t have to make any changes.

“We have tightened up defensively but we have to make sure we are creating a few more chances and putting them away.”