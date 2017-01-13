Mallows wants Flourmen to take it ‘a game at a time’

James Mallows knows Whitworth will have to deal with a fixture pile-up at some stage as they gear up for what could be some exciting final few months of the United Counties League Division One season.

The Flourmen stormed into the semi-finals of the NFA Junior Cup last weekend when they demolished ON Cheneckes Reserves 12-0.

Whitworth will face Northants Combination outfit JK Blisworth in the last four while Raunds Town will be up against Netherton United after the Shopmates beat Potterspury 5-2 in their quarter-final.

With his team playing catch-up on league fixtures and also still in the UCL Knockout Cup after their quarter-final at Desborough Town was postponed on Tuesday, Mallows believes they have to take things on a week-by-week basis for the time being.

Whitworth, who are four points off the second promotion place in Division One, head to Long Buckby tomorrow (Saturday).

And Mallows said: “We are a few games behind so until we have caught up on those, it’s difficult to know where we will end up.

“We are going to have a lot of games to play at some stage because our Knockout Cup game at Desborough on Tuesday was called off so that’s another one to fit in.

“We will have to deal with all those games but, for the time being, we just have to take it a game at a time and see where we end up.

“We are in the semi-finals of the Junior Cup and I think we can start dreaming about winning that now.

“Chenecks weren’t as bad as the scoreline suggests but after they went down to 10 men we just kept on playing and we didn’t let up.

“It’s going to be very difficult against Blisworth but we definitely have a chance.”

Raunds face a tough test this weekend when they make the trip to take on leaders Daventry Town while strugglers Stewarts & Lloyds are also on the road at one of the high-flyers in the form of Bugbrooke.

Fifth-placed Irchester United, Burton Park Wanderers, Rushden & Higham United and Thrapston Town all have home advantage against Potton United, Blackstones, Melton Town and Lutterworth Athletic respectively.