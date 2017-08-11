Mallows' delight as Flourmen hit back to make a stunning start

Whitworth recovered from a setback on the opening weekend of the season to produce a stunning start to life in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division on Tuesday night.

The Flourmen, who were promoted from Division One as runners-up last season, suffered a 4-0 home defeat to Desborough Town in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup last weekend.

But they hit back in emphatic style in midweek as their first game in the top-flight saw them claim a superb 5-0 victory at Peterborough Northern Star thanks to goals from Remy Brittain (2), Cavell Jarvis, Jordan Pendered and Connor Bell.

And boss James Mallows, who revealed he is still without 11 first-team players through a combination of injury and unavailability, described it as the best performance since he took charge of the club last summer.

“Our injury crisis is getting worse, I had three fit centre-halves for the game on Saturday and all three of them came off injured,” the Flourmen boss said.

“So it meant changing things around a bit for Tuesday and I gave three lads their debuts.

“And the players produced the best performance since I have been in charge of the club.

“We obviously had some good days last season but to produce that in our first match in the Premier Division was fantastic and Northern Star are no pushovers, they have some good players.

“Desborough were ruthless in attack at the weekend and they thoroughly deserved the win.

“But to bounce back in the way we did was very pleasing.

“I still have 11 players out so when they are back it will mean tough decisions but it will be a relief to have a bigger squad to choose from.”

Whitworth are in for a big test this weekend as they entertain highly-fancied Deeping Rangers at London Road.

And Mallows added: “It will be tough but I think we will be saying that every week.

“Deeping are one of the teams that are favourites to win the title but I just want us to go out and give 100 per cent and see if we can get another result.

“That’s the way I want us to be. We have to give it our best and if teams are going to take points off us, we have to make sure they earn them.”

This weekend's United Counties League fixtures

Premier Division: Boston Town v Newport Pagnell, Cogenhoe v Oadby, Daventry Town v Rothwell Corinthians, Desborough v Wisbech, Eynesbury v St Andrews, Harborough v Peterborough Northern Star, Holbeach v ON Chenecks, Kirby Muxloe v Wellingborough Town, Leicester Nirvana v Yaxley, Sleaford v Sileby, Whitworth v Deeping.

Division One: Blackstones v Rushden & Higham, Burton Park Wanderers v Harrowby, Huntingdon v Irchester, Long Buckby v Oakham, Lutterworth Athletic v Raunds, Melton v Buckingham, Olney v Thrapston (tonight, Friday), Pinchbeck v Lutterworth Town, Potton v Bourne, Stewarts & Lloyds v Bugbrooke.