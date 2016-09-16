Le Masurier wants his in-form Shopmates to keep it going

Raunds Town head to Bourne Town this weekend as the form team in Division One of the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League.

The Shopmates bounced back from their 4-1 defeat to ON Chenecks in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase last weekend with a fine 3-1 victory over Potton United on Tuesday night.

Action from Raunds Town's FA Vase defeat to ON Chenecks last weekend

That win sent them level on points with early frontrunners Oakham United.

Now boss Jim Le Masurier is hoping his team can learn the lessons of last season and continue their winning ways against a Bourne team who have struggled in the early stages.

“We always knew it was going to be difficult last weekend and, to be fair, they deserved to win,” the Shopmates boss said.

“We could have been 3-0 or 4-0 down at half-time but we changed it and got level with 19 minutes to go.

“But they got away from us in those last few minutes and I couldn’t really have any complaints.

“We didn’t really get going again in the first half on Tuesday and conceded from another set-piece.

“We had to come out of the blocks in the second half and that’s what we did. It was an excellent performance from the lads and it was a great result.

“This is what we did last season, we picked up good results against the teams who you would expect to be up there like Potton.

“But we tended to struggle against the teams, without being disrespectful, who I would expect us to beat.

“We have an example of that this weekend. Bourne haven’t had the best of starts but they will look at it as it being a good opportunity to get things going.

“But we are nine games in, we are unbeaten since the first day and we have won the last five in the league. It’s a great start and we just have to try to keep winning.”

It’s been a good week in knockout football for Irchester United, who return to league action with a home clash against Blackstones tomorrow.

The Romans followed up a last-gasp 1-0 win at FC Deportivo Galicia in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase last weekend with a 4-0 success over struggling Burton Park Wanderers in the UCL Knockout Cup on Tuesday evening.

Wanderers take on Woodford United at Latimer Park this weekend while another struggling team, Stewarts & Lloyds, face a tough trip to in-form Whitworth.

Sixth-placed Thrapston Town picked up a point with a 1-1 draw against Olney Town on Tuesday night and make the trip to Daventry Town.

Elsewhere, Rushden & Higham United have home advantage as they face Long Buckby at Hayden Road.