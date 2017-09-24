Lankies win a thriller to advance in the Vase

Rushden & Higham United stole the show on what proved to be a tough day for the local ChromaSport United Counties League clubs in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase.

The Lankies did book a place in the first proper with an incredible 5-4 success at Swaffham Town.

Ryan Kalla was on target twice in the first half but Wayne Abbott’s team went into half-time trailing 3-2.

Sam Fowler levelled in the second half to send the game into extra-time and the Lankies did the damage in the first period as an own-goal and a Dylan Wilson effort gave them a 5-3 advantage.

The hosts pulled one back but the Lankies saw things out.

Elsewhere, Jordan Pendered gave Whitworth the lead against Wisbech St Mary but they eventually slipped to a 3-1 defeat.

Burton Park Wanderers suffered their first loss under Daren Young but they weren’t disgraced as they were edged out 2-1 by Premier Division high-fliers Eynesbury Rovers.

Irchester United also lost to top-flight opposition, going down 2-1 at ON Chenecks.

And Raunds Town and Thrapston Town also went out as they lost 1-0 at Godmanchester Rovers and 2-0 at Biggleswade United respectively.

Rothwell Corinthians picked up their fifth win of the UCL Premier Division season as a 4-2 success at Sleaford Town sent them into seventh place in the table.

But Wellingborough Town slipped to a second successive league defeat as they went down 2-0 to Yaxley at the Dog & Duck.

In Division One, meanwhile, Stewarts & Lloyds’ tough season continued with a 4-1 loss at Olney Town.