Kettering Futsal Club achieves Charter Standard

Kettering Futsal Club are celebrating becoming Northamptonshire’s first ever FA Charter Standard Futsal Club.

The accreditation, which is commonplace in youth football but much less prevalent in Futsal, recognises that clubs are well organised, have suitable policies and procedures in place and ensures that coaches qualifications remain up to date.

To recognise Kettering Futsal Club achieving this kite-mark, the club’s youth section were surprised with a guest visitor at training last week in the form of England Futsal head coach Michael Skubala.

Skubala, while visiting Northamptonshire on FA business, dropped into Ferrers School in Higham Ferrers to surprise the club’s under-15s side with a specially commissioned certificate to recognise their achievement.

Speaking after Skubala’s surprise visit, the club’s Charter Standard co-ordinator Keith Andrews said: “We now have a superb platform to push on, with teams representing youth, women’s and men’s Futsal.

“To receive the certificate from Michael Skubula was a great way of finally achieving our aim - what better motivation for our young players to pursue their futsal dreams than to meet someone of such a high profile, at one of our own training sessions.”

Sam Hallett, founder of Kettering Futsal Club, added: “Achieving Charter Standard status is another moment for the club to celebrate and be proud of.

“As a progressive and forward thinking club we are always working hard to maintain high standards both on and off the court across all our teams.

“We are incredibly honoured to be recognised and will endeavour to continue to provide futsal opportunities to help grow and promote the game in Northamptonshire.”

The Northamptonshire Football Association (NFA) believes that Kettering Futsal Club sit alongside less than 20 futsal clubs in England to have achieved this kite-mark of quality, organisation and commitment to development.

NFA football development officer Debbie Preston, who leads on the Charter Standard scheme, said: “No-one should underestimate how much work Keith and the committee have put into this. They should all be very proud of their achievements.

“As the first Charter Standard Futsal club in the county, Kettering Futsal Club have set a perfect example to all other Futsal clubs both locally and nationally that

they too could aspire to gain the award.”

Kettering Futsal Club continues to expand and are keen to hear from any youth players, adult players, coaches or volunteers who wish to get involved.

Trials are underway for their new under-19 squad and for further details, email ketteringfutsalclub@googlemail.com

For information on the Charter Standard scheme, contact Debbie Preston on Debbie.preston@northamptonshirefa.com or call 01604 678408.

And for further information on Futsal in Northamptonshire, including new opportunities coming up at under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-16 age groups, email to Stuart.Smith@northamptonshirefa.com or call 01604 678409.