Frantic finish sees Corinthians and Ar Tarn share the derby-day spoils

There was a dramatic finish at Sergeants Lawn as the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division Boxing Day derby between Rothwell Corinthians and Desborough Town ended in a 1-1 draw.

High-flying Ar Tarn looked to be on course for another victory when Aaron Davies headed them in front with just four minutes remaining.

But, in the final minute, Corinthians won a penalty when Leo Adams was adjudged to have handled on the goalline.

Adams was sent-off and Callum Plowright stepped up to score from 12 yards to earn Corinthians a share of the spoils.

It was a good day for Wellingborough Town as they made it two wins in row.

And the Doughboys took the local bragging rights as a second-half goal proved to be enough to secure a 1-0 victory at Cogenhoe United.

Whitworth further enhanced their promotion hopes in Division One as they bounced back from a defeat at Olney Town with a 3-2 victory over local rivals Irchester United at London Road.

The Flourmen’s success ended the Romans’ five-game winning streak, although it proved to be a hard-fought clash.

Whitworth looked to be in control as Matty Judge and Remy Brittain struck to put them 2-0 up inside 12 minutes.

But Irchester stormed back after the break and they pulled one back before Ty Clark brought them level at 2-2.

However, Whitworth grabbed the winner with just eight minutes remaining thanks to substitute Jonny Hazell.

Two first-half goals proved to be enough to give Rushden & Higham United the bragging rights over struggling Burton Park Wanderers in their derby clash at Hayden Road.

Ryan Kalla and Tom Martin were on target in the opening period and that was all the Lankies needed as they wrapped up a 2-0 victory.

Bottom side Stewarts & Lloyds turned in another encouraging display at Occupation Road but two second-half goals condemned them to a 2-0 home defeat to Lutterworth Athletic.