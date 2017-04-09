Flourmen closing in on promotion

Whitworth are just one win away from clinching promotion from the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One.

The Flourmen claimed a fine 5-2 success over Potton United at London Road thanks to goals from Remy Brittian, Dean Hall, Ryan Archer, Jack Dyson and Jonny Hazell.

And that win lifted them into the second promotion place for the first time after Bugbrooke suffered a 1-0 defeat at Irchester United as Ryan Lovell grabbed the decisive goal with 10 minutes to go at Alfred Street.

It means James Mallows’ team will be promoted to the Premier Division if they win at Lutterworth Athletic next Saturday.

Should the Flourmen go up, they will join Daventry Town in the top flight next season after they were crowned champions after a 7-2 success at Stewarts & Lloyds.

Jake Buckingham and Jack Bergen were on target for the Foundrymen but it was the Purple Army who were celebrating the title and promotion at Occupation Road.

Elsewhere, Raunds Town extended their unbeaten run to eight matches as Dave Townsend’s goal secured a 1-0 victory over Buckingham Town at Kiln Park while Thrapston Town made it four wins in a row as they saw off Burton Park Wanderers 3-0 at Chancery Lane.

Desborough Town suffered a 3-1 home defeat as Peterborough Sports clinched the Premier Division title at the Waterworks Field.

John Dean had given Ar Tarn an 11th-minute lead but the visitors secured the three points needed to finally wrap up the crown having led from the front all season.

Wellingborough Town’s terrific winning run continued as they came from a goal down to beat Leicester Nirvana 2-1 at the Dog & Duck.

Kieran Fitzgerald and Joe Rich won it for the Doughboys, who have now enjoyed six victories in a row.