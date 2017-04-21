Flourmen boss Mallows looking forward to a top-flight challenge

James Mallows is already looking forward to seeing what Whitworth can do in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division next season.

The Flourmen were promoted as runners-up in Division One after a 5-2 success at Lutterworth Athletic last Saturday before rounding off their campaign with a 2-2 draw at Irchester United on Easter Monday.

Irchester United celebrate one of their goals during the 2-2 draw with Whitworth in their last game of the season

It’s been a remarkable season at London Road with Mallows leading the club to promotion in his first season at the helm.

And even though the celebrations are continuing, the manager has already got one eye on August.

Mallows said: “The celebrations were great on Saturday night and, truth be told, we probably weren’t ready for Monday!

“It has been brilliant. I knew what the lads were capable of but getting them to do it was always going to be the challenge.

Whitworth enjoy the moment after scoring one of their equalisers against Irchester on Easter Monday

“They deserve nothing but credit, they have been outstanding and they’ve been rewarded for the maximum effort they have put in.

“There were always going to be setbacks but the way we bounced back each time just shows the togetherness. They have stuck by each other all season.

“I think 90 per cent of the squad should be playing in the Premier Division anyway but we will need to bring some new faces in, which I am sure won’t be a problem.

“But we are looking forward to it already and the aim will be to stay in there and see what we can do.”

Desborough Town will be looking to solidify their top-five position in the UCL Premier Division this weekend.

Ar Tarn sit in fourth after wins over Harborough Town (4-2) and Rothwell Corinthians (4-1) over Easter and face a tough test in their penultimate fixture when they host second-placed Deeping Rangers.

Wellingborough Town face a difficult game tomorrow when they travel to third-placed Yaxley while Corinthians head to Oadby Town for their last away game of the season.