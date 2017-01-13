Final position is not on the mind of Desborough boss Bradshaw

Chris Bradshaw insists he isn’t looking ahead to where he hopes Desborough Town may finish in the United Counties League Premier Division this season.

Ar Tarn are showing no signs of letting up after a brilliant first half the campaign as they began the new year with a superb 4-0 home victory over Holbeach United last weekend.

The UCL Knockout Cup quarter-final with Whitworth was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch on Tuesday night.

Bradshaw is now focusing on tomorrow’s (Saturday) trip to Sleaford Town and insists his team will take it one game at a time as they bid for a big finish.

And, with his team still in the Knockout Cup and the NFA Hillier Senior Cup, he has admitted he would love to bring a bit of silverware to the Waterworks Field.

“It was a great start to the new year and a good performance,” Bradshaw said.

“We looked a bit rusty early on and started slowly but in the second half we were awesome and probably played as well as we have done all season.

“It was disappointing that the cup game with Whitworth was postponed but now we have to follow things up at Sleaford.

“We aren’t really looking at our final position. It’s boring but we are going to take each game as it comes and see where we end up.

“I said at the start of the season that I wanted us to be in the top eight and that remains the aim.

“But we are also still in two cup competitions so it would be great to get to a final and try to bring some silverware back.”

Bradshaw is currently having to watch his team’s matches from the sidelines having been handed a touchline and dressing-room ban until the end of the season following an incident during a clash against Peterborough Northern Star.

“It’s a touchline and dressing-room ban until June 4, which is disappointing,” Bradshaw added.

“I am allowed into the stadiums to watch the games.

“Danny is taking care of the team affairs on matchdays and is doing a great job.”

Stuart Goosey has enjoyed a fine start to life as manager of Wellingborough Town.

Goosey’s first game since taking charge after the departure of Jon Mitchell saw the Doughboys claim a 1-1 draw at Wisbech Town last weekend.

They followed that up with an excellent 4-2 home win over Harborough Town at the Dog & Duck to make it four games without defeat in the UCL Premier Division.

The Doughboys travel to Kirby Muxloe tomorrow and, even though they have pulled well clear of the relegation zone, Goosey doesn’t want his players to relax.

“It’s been a good start and team morale is high,” the Doughboys boss said.

“It was a good point against a decent Wisbech side last weekend and I felt we could have got even more from it,

“But it was brilliant on Tuesday. We went 2-0 up and then gifted them two goals but we didn’t put a foot wrong in the second half.

“It’s been a good run and it’s given us a bit of breathing space but we have to keep going.

“If we start to relax then we will slip up and we have to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Jim Scott says Rothwell Corinthians will target a top-eight finish in the remainder of the UCL Premier Division campaign.

The joint-boss felt his team were hard done by in last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at Yaxley after they had led 2-0 before decisions went against them late on, sparking a fightback from the hosts.

But Scott insists Corinthians are ready to put a tough spell behind them as they gear up for a local derby at Harborough Town tomorrow.

“We were very, very hard done by,” Scott said.

“It was a good game with two teams playing really well and we managed to get 2-0 up with 15 minutes to go and then they got a very soft penalty and from there things went against us.

“It’s been a tough run of matches for us and we feel we have deserved more points than we have got from them. We have also been unfortunate with injuries and unavailability over that spell.

“But we have to move on. We want to try to push on towards the top eight.

“We are looking forward to the game at Harborough. It’s a local derby and if it’s anything like when we played them in the first game of the season then it will be very competitive.”