Doughboys set up FA Cup clash with Diamonds

Wellingborough Town have set up an Emirates FA Cup preliminary round showdown with AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The two sides, who ground-shared at the Dog & Duck for five years until the end of last season, will meet at the the Doughboys’ home on Saturday, August 19.

Stuart Goosey’s team set up the local derby with a fine 2-0 success at Fakenham Town in the extra preliminary round as they bounced back from their 2-1 loss to Wisbech Town in their opening ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division match of the season last weekend.

Desborough Town booked their place in their preliminary round after a comfortable 4-0 success at Whitworth.

Jakes Bettles scored twice and further goals from Will Arnold and Aidan Bradshaw wrapped up the victory for Ar Tarn who will travel to Arlesey Town on August 19.

UCL Division One side Raunds Town earned a replay against Premier Division side Yaxley after they drew 1-1 at Kiln Park.

The visitors held the lead at half-time but Dave Townsend struck with 11 minutes to go to give the Shopmates a second chance on Tuesday night.

Rothwell Corinthians fell at the first hurdle as they went down 3-1 at Swaffham Town.

The UCL Premier Division gets fully under way on Tuesday night with Desborough travelling to Daventry Town and Whitworth also on the road at Peterborough Northern Star while Wellingborough host ON Chenecks.

Irchester United and Thrapston Town enjoyed winning starts to the UCL Division One season.

The Romans were big 5-2 winners at Oakham United while Thrapston were also victorious on the road as they triumphed 3-1 at Bugbrooke.

Rushden & Higham United fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Lutterworth Athletic at Hayden Road.

Jed Ainge ensured the Lankies were in touch at 2-1 at half-time before Ryan Kalla earned them a share of the spoils in the second period.

It was a tough start for both Stewarts & Lloyds and Burton Park Wanderers who struggled throughout last season.

S&L were hammered 10-0 at league new boys Lutterworth Town while Wanderers went down 3-0 to Blackstones at Latimer Park.