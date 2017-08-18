Doughboys respect but don't fear the Diamonds

Wellingborough Town boss Stuart Goosey insists his team do not fear AFC Rushden & Diamonds as the two clubs prepare to meet in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup this weekend.

The Doughboys earned their shot at Diamonds, who ground-shared at the Dog & Duck up until the end of last season, thanks a fine 2-0 success at Fakenham Town in the extra preliminary round nearly two weeks ago.

It’s a big test for Goosey’s team, who play a level below Diamonds in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division, but it’s one the manager believes his players are well up for.

“You can’t take anything away from them, they are a very good side and play at the level above us,” the Doughboys boss said.

“So I have a lot of respect for them but we don’t fear them at all.

“The important thing for us is to play the game and not the occasion. If we play the occasion then we will come unstuck pretty quickly.

“There’s a bit of money at stake and I think that means even more to us than it does to them because they get the bigger crowds coming to watch them.

“It’s a big game for the locals and we have home advantage. We will be pretty much at full-strength and I will be looking to get something from it.”

Wellingborough picked up their first win and points of the UCL Premier Division campaign on Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over Sileby Rangers thanks to goals from Joe Rich, Lloyd Buckby and Daniel Uche.

And the victory came as a relief to Goosey after losses to Wisbech Town and Kirby Muxloe in the first two matches.

“It was a relief to get off the mark,” he added.

“We seemed to be a little bit fitter than them, which meant it got more comfortable as the game went on.

“All three goals were very good and their goalkeeper pulled off a number of good saves so it could have been even more.”