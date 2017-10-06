Doughboys hoping to get their season going

Stuart Goosey is hoping a fine midweek success will be the spark for Wellingborough Town to get their season going.

The Doughboys returned to action in style after a 10-day break as two goals from Deven Ellwood and a Jack Wisniewski strike sealed a 3-0 victory over Cogenhoe United at the Dog & Duck.

As boss Goosey observes, Wellingborough have had an “indifferent” start to the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division campaign.

But he believes the enforced break from action served its purpose for his team as they now turn their attention to another home clash with Wisbech Town this weekend.

“It was a great win, we played really well,” Goosey said.

“I wouldn’t say the break was an opportunity to recharge but the boys took the chance to do a bit of team bonding and I think that paid off, judging by the display on Tuesday.

“We have had a bit of an indifferent start and to be honest, we haven’t really got going.

“The gap between ourselves and the teams in the top half had opened up a bit and it’s important we keep picking up points to ensure that gap doesn’t get any bigger.”

Tomorrow's (Saturday) clash with the Fenmen is the reverse fixture from the Groundhop Weekend, which opened the season back in July.

The Doughboys suffered a 2-1 defeat in Cambridgeshire and Goosey knows his team will have to be at their best if they are to make it back-to-back wins.

“Wisbech were tipped to be right up there this season but they will probably feel that have had a bit of an indifferent start as well,” he added.

“We played them on the first day of the season and they were fantastic in the first half, we were fantastic in the second half and we lost 2-1.

“After Tuesday’s performance, we can go into it feeling confident but we know it will be a very tough game because Wisbech have some good players in their squad.”

Desborough Town picked up one of their most impressive wins of the Premier Division season so far on Tuesday night.

Ar Tarn beat Deeping Rangers 2-0 at the Waterworks Field to make it four games without defeat in the league as they maintained their top-five position.

Olly Jones opened the scoring on 17 minutes and the win was wrapped up thanks to an Andy Hall goal just past the hour.

Whitworth claimed their first league win since August 12 as they beat Sileby Rangers 4-2 at London Road in midweek.

The game was poised at 2-2 before the Flourmen scored twice in the last 15 minutes to secure a welcome success.

Sileby are the visitors to Desborough this weekend while Whitworth make the trip to Sleaford Town.

Rothwell Corinthians, who scored late goal to claim a 2-1 success at ON Chenecks on Wednesday night, are on the road again at Peterborough Northern Star.

Rushden & Higham United moved up to third place in Division One after a 2-0 win at local rivals Thrapston Town on Tuesday.

Steve Ainge gave the Lankies a half-time lead and Dylan Wilson added the other after the break.

Elsewhere, it was a bad night for Burton Park Wanderers as they went down 5-1 at Lutterworth Town while bottom side Stewarts & Lloyds lost for the 10th time in a row as Blackstones moved to the top of the table with a 4-0 victory at Occupation Road.

Second-placed Raunds Town head to Melton Town this weekend while Wanderers and S&L are also on the road at Bugbrooke and Pinchbeck United respectively.

Irchester United host Harrowby United and Thrapston take on Oakham United at Chancery Lane.