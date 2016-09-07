Doughboys hit the top in the UCL

Wellingborough Town hit the top of the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division last night (Tuesday).

The Doughboys bounced back from their derby defeat at Desborough Town on Saturday in style as they claimed a fine 2-1 success at morning leaders Newport Pagnell Town.

With Peterborough Sports losing 1-0 at Deeping, the win sent Jon Mitchell’s team into a two-point lead at the summit.

Rothwell Corinthians sit in fifth place after they sealed a 3-1 win over Leicester Nirvana at Sergeants Lawn thanks to goals from Callum Plowright, Djeje Gomes and Joey Wright.

Thrapston Town beat Premier Division high-fliers Sileby Rangers to move into the next round of the UCL Knockout Cup.

The teams were locked at 1-1 after 120 minutes at Chancery Lane and Thrapston prevailed 9-8 after a mammoth penalty shoot-out.

Raunds Town moved into third place in Division One thanks to a 3-0 victory over Blackstones at Kiln Park.

Jamie White scored twice inside a minute during the first half and the scoring was completed before the break by Charlie Fowler.

Whitworth sit just behind Raunds in fourth after they sealed a 3-2 success at Woodford United.

Rushden & Higham United went down by the same scoreline at Potton United with Dan Turiccki and Ashlee Adebayo on target for the Lankies.

And there was late heartbreak for Burton Park Wanderers who led 1-0 at Lutterworth Athletic in injury-time but the strugglers conceded two late goals as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

Don’t miss more news from the United Counties League in Thursday’s Northamptonshire Telegraph