Doughboys claim a home success

Wellingborough Town returned to winning ways as two second-half goals secured a 2-0 victory over Peterborough Northern Star in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Justin Dowling gave the Doughboys the lead after a goalless first half and a Deven Ellwood bicycle kick wrapped up the points for Stuart Goosey’s team.

Desborough Town had to come from a goal down to earn a point as they drew 1-1 with struggling Boston Town at the Waterworks Field.

Fourth-placed Ar Tarn fell behind to a first-half penalty and it took a superb 68th-minute overhead kick from Jake Bettles to seal a share of the spoils.

Rothwell Corinthians drew 0-0 with ON Chenecks at Sergeants Lawn.

The big game of the day at the top of Division One ended in deadlock as Whitworth drew 2-2 with Bugbrooke at London Road.

Goals from Matty Judge and Remy Brittain cancelled out Niall Duffy’s brace for the visitors as Bugbrooke, who sit in the second promotion place, maintained a four-point advantage over the Flourmen who have three games in hand.

Both teams would have been pleased to see the result at Olney Town as Thrapston Town made it four matches without defeat with a fine 2-1 success at the high-flyers.

The local derby at Kiln Park went the way of Raunds Town as they edged out Irchester United 2-1.

Jamie Russell opened the scoring for the Shopmates before the Romans replied before half-time. However, Gavin Wills’ goal six minutes after the restart proved to be the winner.

Rushden & Higham United secured a 3-1 victory over Woodford United at Hayden Road.

Jory Mann put the Lankies in front but the visitors drew level before the break.

But second-half goals from player-joint manager Wayne Abbott and Connor I’anson wrapped up the home side’s win.

The season of struggle continued for Burton Park Wanderers as they went down 4-1 at Long Buckby.