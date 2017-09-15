Doughboys and Ar Tarn set for a derby clash

Chris Bradshaw was pleased to see Desborough Town’s week pick up on Tuesday as they now gear up for a United Counties League Premier Division derby at Wellingborough Town this weekend.

Ar Tarn hit back from a 4-1 home league defeat to Yaxley last Saturday by beating Division One side Thrapston Town by the same scoreline in the first round of the Knockout Cup in midweek.

Now they are gearing up for a clash at the Doughboys, who also have some bouncing back to do after last weekend as they were beaten 2-0 at Raunds Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.

Desborough boss Bradshaw said: “Last weekend was down to me, I changed something and it didn’t work so I take responsibility for that. I thought the players would adapt but it just didn’t work.

“We went back to a formation we have been using on Tuesday and I thought we played some good football, particularly in the first 45 minutes.

“Now we are looking forward to Wellingborough and I know they will be looking to bounce back from last weekend.

“We have a mini-injury crisis going on but we won’t be using any excuses. If Wellingborough beat us then it will be because they are better than us on the day.

“We will go there to try to get three points.”

Bradshaw, meanwhile, admitted he is growing frustrated with players declaring themselves unavailable for key matches.

“Our biggest problem, and I know it’s a common problem with other UCL managers at the moment, is availability,” Bradshaw added.

“There’s nothing you can do about injuries, they are part and parcel of the game.

“But losing players to holidays and festivals and things like, it’s been the story of our season so far.

“It’s another thing that is probably my fault because if these lads aren’t available then maybe I should be getting players in who can be.

“It’s something we will address internally but I can’t keep accepting players missing big league matches.”

Elsewhere in midweek, Rothwell Corinthians saw their FA Vase hopes ended as they lost 2-1 to UCL Premier Division rivals Cogenhoe United at Sergeants Lawn after they are drawn 1-1 at Compton Park at the weekend.

In Division One, meanwhile, Burton Park Wanderers’ revival under Daren Young continued as they saw off Olney Town 2-1 while Raunds Town moved back to the top of the table with a 1-0 success at Rushden & Higham United on Wednesday night.

This weekend's United Counties League fixtures

Premier Division: Cogenhoe v Leicester Nirvana, Daventry Town v Kirby Muxloe, Eynesbury v Harborough, Holbeach v Whitworth, Newport Pagnell v Sleaford, Oadby v ON Chenecks, Peterborough Northern Star v Sileby Rangers, Rothwell Corinthians v Wisbech, St Andrews v Yaxley, Wellingborough Town v Desborough.

Division One: Blackstones v Oakham, Bourne v Long Buckby, Huntingdon v Raunds, Lutterworth Town v Potton, Melton v Bugbrooke, Rushden & Higham v Harrowby, Stewarts & Lloyds v Lutterworth Athletic.