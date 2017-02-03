Doughboys and Ar Tarn all set for a derby-day battle

It’s derby day in the United Counties League Premier Division this weekend with Wellingborough Town and Desborough Town set to collide at the Dog & Duck.

Desborough moved up to third place in the table after a 3-2 victory over Sleaford Town last weekend while Wellingborough were suffering a 3-0 defeat at in-form Sileby Rangers.

And Goosey knows the area where his team will need to improve if they are to stop Ar Tarn this weekend.

“We actually played some very good football at Sileby but once again the difference between the sides was the finishing,” the Doughboys boss said.

Both teams created chances but they finished the ones they had and we didn’t.

We have to be wary of it being the same this weekend because Desborough have a couple of players scoring plenty of goals for them.

It will be up to us to take our chances when they come.

But it’s a local derby and I am looking forward to it. Desborough are flying but we will certainly throw everything at them.”

Ar Tarn head into the clash on the back of what boss Chris Bradshaw described as “one of the most pleasing wins of the season” last Saturday.

Desborough trailed 2-1 at one stage to Sleaford but battled back to clinch another three points.

The derby clash at Wellingborough signals the start of an important few days for Ar Tarn who have an NFA Hillier Senior Cup semi-final date at Corby Town next Wednesday.

And Bradshaw said: “It’s another big game for us and it was good to keep the momentum going last weekend.

“The lads showed a lot of character to come from 2-1 down and it was another example of the togetherness within the squad.

“They never give in and they chased every ball in a bid to get us the victory.

“Of all the wins we have had, that was one of the most pleasing because the lads worked hard to grind out a result.

“We are looking forward to Saturday and I am expecting a hard-fought game.

“We know we have the Hillier Cup to come after that but we won’t think about that until the game at Wellingborough is out of the way.”

Rothwell Corinthians joint-manager Jim Scott knows his team “need to get a win”.

And it looks like Corinthians will have a big opportunity to end their eight-match run without a win over the next two weekends.

They host second-from-bottom Harrowby United at Sergeants Lawn tomorrow before heading to rock-bottom Huntingdon Town next weekend.

Corinthians drew 1-1 at Boston Town last Saturday while Harrowby were on the end of a 9-0 thrashing at Holbeach United.

But Scott knows his team will have to work hard for it, if they are to bring their winless streak to an end.

“If you look at last week then you see that Harrowby have taken a bit of a beating but know we have to be right on our game if we are to get a result,” Scott said.

“We need to get ourselves a win. It’s pretty obvious that we haven’t picked up enough points recently

“We possibly could have nicked the win last weekend at Boston but the conditions were tough and now we have to look ahead.

“We have got the bottom two in Harrowby and then Huntingdon over the next two weekends and we have to try to make those games count.”