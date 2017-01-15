Desborough win again while Whitworth march on

Desborough Town’s superb form continued as they claimed a fine 3-2 success at Sleaford Town in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Ar Tarn remain in fourth spot but are now just two points behind second-placed Eynesbury Rovers after they made it eight games without defeat.

They did their damage in the first half as Jason Turner opened the scoring from close-range before the advantage was doubled when Aaron Davies’ header was turned in by a home defender.

Sleaford pulled a goal back but Will Arnold struck to make it 3-1 before the break and Desborough saw things out after the hosts grabbed another on 65 minutes.

Rothwell Corinthians suffered late heartbreak as they went down 2-1 at local rivals Harborough Town.

The game was poised at 1-1 when the hosts were awarded a late penalty and Ben Williams converted it to seal the points.

Stuart Goosey suffered his first defeat since taking charge of Wellingborough Town as they went down 2-0 at Kirby Muxloe.

After a goalless first half, an own-goal gave the hosts the lead and they wrapped it up thanks to Jordan Lever.

Whitworth continued their march at the top end of Division One with a stunning 8-3 victory at Long Buckby.

Goals from Matty Thornber and Remy Brittain put the Flourmen 2-0 up but the hosts scored either side of half-time to make it 2-2.

Ryan Baxter’s free-kick put Whitworth back in front and then substitutes Matty Judge and Jonny Hazell both scored twice to make it 7-2.

Buckby pulled another one back but Brittain had the final say as he rounded off a remarkable second half with Whitworth’s eighth.

Raunds Town went down 4-0 at leaders Daventry Town and Irchester United’s hopes suffered a setback as they were beaten 3-1 by Potton United at Alfred Street with Matty Keenleyside scoring for the Romans.

Thrapston Town earned a point as they shared a 4-4 draw with Lutterworth Athletic at Chancery Lane.

Rushden & Higham United led at half-time against Melton Town thanks to Craig Harrower’s goal but the visitors hit back in the second period to claim a 3-1 success.

Struggling Burton Park Wanderers lost 4-0 to Blackstones at Latimer Park while bottom side Stewarts & Lloyds suffered a heavy 7-1 defeat at high-flying Bugbrooke with Jake Buckingham scoring their consolation.