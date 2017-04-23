Desborough pick up a fine success

Desborough Town will finish the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division season in at least fourth place after picking up one of their best wins of the campaign.

Ar Tarn edged out runners-up Deeping Rangers 2-1 at the Waterworks Field with Aidan Bradshaw giving them the lead after 12 minutes.

Scott Mooney levelled just before the hour but Jason Turner’s fine finish in the last minute completed the win for the hosts.

Chris Bradshaw’s team travel to Eynesbury Rovers for their final game of the campaign next weekend knowing they could still leapfrog Yaxley into third place.

Yaxley were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw as Wellingborough Town maintained their fine run of form yesterday (Saturday).

The Doughboys’s nine-match unbeaten run has guaranteed them a top-10 finish ahead of their last game of the season at Holbeach United.

Rothwell Corinthians suffered a fifth defeat in a row as they went down 3-1 at Oadby Town.

Joe Wright gave Corinthians an early lead but the hosts fought back to claim the points.

Corinthians round off their season with a home clash against Sileby Rangers next weekend.