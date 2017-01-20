Desborough must take nothing for granted

Chris Bradshaw has warned his high-flying Desborough Town team to “take nothing for granted” when they host struggling Boston Town tomorrow (Saturday).

Ar Tarn’s magnificent season in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division continued with a 3-2 success at Sleaford Town last weekend.

However, having gone 3-1 up in the first half, Bradshaw expressed some concern at his team’s display after the break.

And while they will be heavy favourites to pick up another victory at the Waterworks Field tomorrow, Bradshaw knows his team will leave themselves vulnerable if they don’t maintain their standards.

“Boston are struggling but this league is a funny one this season,” the Ar Tarn boss said.

“The one thing we have done is minimise our defeats, we’ve become difficult to beat.

“But you only have to look at the result on Tuesday because Cogenhoe beat Sileby Rangers who have been one of the form teams recently.

“We won’t be taking anything for granted and if we perform like we did in the second half last weekend then we will find ourselves in trouble.

“As it turned out, we managed to get the game won with what we did in the first half but if we’d played for the whole 90 minutes like we did in the second half then we would have lost that game.

“We are up there with the top teams and we have become a scalp for teams. Everyone wants to come and beat us.

“Boston will come here with no pressure on them and nothing to lose so, just like every other week, we have to perform to our best to make sure we get another good result.”

Stuart Goosey says Wellingborough Town must pick themselves up for two “winnable” matches over the next week.

The Doughboys tasted defeat for the first time since Goosey took charge as they went down 2-0 at Kirby Muxloe last weekend.

Wellingborough face the same opponents in the reverse fixture at the Dog & Duck next Tuesday but before then they entertain Peterborough Northern Star tomorrow.

And Goosey hopes his team can get over their “bad day at the office” quickly.

“The game should have been 0-0 but we scored an own-goal and then they picked us off for the second when we were chasing the game,” he said looking back on last weekend.

“It was very disappointing. You look like you might be turning things around and then we always seem to hit the self-destruct button.

“But I will put it down as a bad day at the office and we now we have to pick ourselves up for tomorrow.

“We have two games coming up that look winnable but I am sure they will look at us and think the same.”

Joint-boss Jim Scott is hoping a more favourable run of fixtures will coincide with players returning for Rothwell Corinthians over the next few weeks.

Corinthians slipped to a 2-1 defeat at local rivals Harborough Town in the UCL Premier Division last weekend.

But Scott revealed the club’s injury list is beginning to ease as they prepare to take on ON Chenecks at Sergeants Lawn tomorro.

“I thought we edged the first half and then they edged the second and they got the penalty and could probably argue that by the end they deserved the win,” Scott said.

“We suffered a little bit in that we probably didn’t have enough strength in depth to change the game when we needed to.

“We have been struggling with injuries and unavailability but it looks like that will improve for us over the next week or so.

“We are heading into a spell where, without being disrespectful, we will come up against teams we should be looking to beat.

“And hopefully that will coincide with us having a full squad to choose from.”