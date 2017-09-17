Desborough hit Doughboys for six in derby success

There were goals galore in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division derby as Desborough Town claimed a 6-4 success at Wellingborough Town.

Ar Tarn put the hosts to the sword in the first half as goals from Liam Boath and Andy Hall put them 2-0 up inside 15 minutes.

Jason Turner's free-kick finds the top corner

Dan White made it three before the Doughboys pulled one back. However, Jason Turner and John Dean made it 5-1 at half-time.

Boath grabbed his second and Desborough’s sixth before Wellingborough staged a fightback despite being reduced to 10 men.

Dayne Wood, Deven Ellwood and Justin Dowling were among the home side’s scorers.

Whitworth slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Holbeach United as both teams finished with 10 men.

Desborough Town celebrate one of their six goals at the Dog & Duck

Holbeach went in front before Jack Dyson replied for the Flourmen and then the hosts had a man sent off.

The numbers were levelled up when Ryan Baxter saw red for a second bookable offence and the hosts grabbed their winner with 12 minutes to go.

Rothwell Corinthians, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Wisbech Town.

Raunds Town are two points clear at the top of Division One.

The Shopmates’ fine start to the season continued as they picked up their sixth win in eight matches with a 1-0 success at Huntingdon Town.

Rushden & Higham United sit in sixth place after they produced a fine fightback to beat Harrowby United 3-2 at Hayden Road.

Having fallen 2-0 down, the Lankies’ got back on track thanks to Nat Gosnal-Tyler before Jake Reynolds levelled and Louis McMahon won it.

Burton Park Wanderers’ incredible revival under Daren Young continued with a 4-1 victory at Melton Town.

The hosts went in front but Brian Farrell equalised before Michael Byrne’s third goal in as many games put them 2-1 up at the break.

Byrne gave his team breathing space with his second and then Paul Caswell scored his seventh goal in four matches to finish it off.

Stewarts & Lloyds were denied their first point of the season after they lost 2-1 to Lutterworth Athletic at Occupation Road.

The Foundrymen looked to have earned a draw when James Mann levelled late on but Lutterworth grabbed a dramatic winner.

Friday night’s local derby at Chancery Lane went the way of hosts Thrapston Town as they edged out Irchester United 1-0.