Desborough fight back to go third

Desborough Town fought back from 2-1 down to beat Sleaford Town 3-2 to move into third place in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Jason Turner put Ar Tarn in front but Sleaford hit back to take a 2-1 lead before Aidan Bradshaw headed the hosts level just before half-time.

Jake Bettles was the hero for Desborough when he headed home with 15 minutes remaining and Turner also missed a late penalty but it didn’t matter as Chris Bradshaw’s men saw things out.

Rothwell Corinthians’ run without a win now stands at eight matches but they battled back to claim a point in a 1-1 draw at Boston Town.

The hosts took the lead but Corinthians secured a point when Kalon Peniasko scored the equaliser 10 minutes before half-time.

Wellingborough Town suffered a 3-0 defeat at in-form Sileby Rangers.

Former Doughboy Jake Newman put Sileby in front and further goals from Brian Farrell and Michael Byrne wrapped it up.

Irchester United gained revenge on Rushden & Higham United with a 3-2 victory in the Division One local derby at Alfred Street.

The Lankies had triumphed 4-3 at Hayden Road earlier in the season but, in another high-scoring game, the Romans took the points on this occasion.

Laurence Taylor gave Irchester the lead before Jory Mann levelled for the visitors.

Dan Spaughton regained the lead for the Romans but Rushden fought back again thanks to Steve Ainge.

However, the prolific Ty Clark had the final say as he grabbed Irchester’s winner.

Raunds Town and Thrapston Town fell to high-flying opponents with the former going down 2-1 at Olney Town and the latter seeing their four-match unbeaten run ended by a 4-1 home loss to Buckingham Town.

It was another bad day for strugglers Stewarts & Lloyds and Burton Park Wanderers.

The Foundrymen lost 2-0 at home to Blackstones and Wanderers were thrashed 6-0 by Potton United at Latimer Park.