Dean and Turner give Desborough some FA Vase success

Desborough Town booked their place in the second round of the FA Vase with an excellent 2-0 victory at Wellington.

After a goalless first half in Herefordshire, Ar Tarn broke the deadlock through John Dean on the hour.

And the first-round tie was wrapped up seven minutes from full-time when Dean turned provider to set up Jason Turner for Desborough’s second.

Rushden & Higham United’s hopes, however, were ended as they were beaten 2-0 by Highgate United at Hayden Road.

Wellingborough Town took the local bragging rights in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division as they claimed a fine 5-1 success at Rothwell Corinthians.

Mark Pryor gave the Doughboys a half-time lead and they ran away with it after the break.

Michael Cirelli made it 2-0 before Deven Ellwood and Adam Speight struck to take the game away from the hosts.

Corinthians did pull one back but substitute Justin Dowling rounded off a superb afternoon for Stuart Goosey’s team with their fifth goal.

Whitworth’s UCL Knockout Cup hopes were ended as they suffered a 5-3 home defeat to Premier Division rivals at London Road.

Raunds Town took their league form into the NFA Junior Cup after they beat UCL Division One rivals Bugbrooke 3-0 in their second-round tie.

All the goals came in the second half with Gavin Wills, Dave Townsend and Adam Randall sending the Shopmates through.

Thrapston Town and Irchester United also moved into the third round.

Thrapston were 2-0 winners at ON Chenecks Reserves while Irchester edged out Cogenhoe United Reserves 4-3 at Alfred Street.

Burton Park Wanderers are also through after they were handed a walkover against Division One rivals Stewarts & Lloyds, who have withdrawn from the competition.