Corinthians win again while Shopmates hit top spot

Rothwell Corinthians’ impressive start to the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division season continued with a 4-1 success at Sileby Rangers.

Goals from Bleu McNeil and Dan Newman put them in charge in the first half and two goals in the space of five minutes in the second period sealed it as Mapeo Mendes and Jordan Henson also got on the scoresheet before the hosts pulled one back.

Olly Jones scores Desborough's late goal

A dramatic late goal from Olly Jones halted a run of four games without a win for Desborough Town as they beat Daventry Town 1-0 at the Waterworks Field.

The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw until Jones struck in the final minute.

Wellingborough Town claimed a 2-2 draw at Sleaford Town with Deven Ellwood and Daniel Uche on target for the Doughboys.

And Whitworth also picked up a point as they drew 1-1 with Cogenhoe United at London Road as Remy Brittain’s goal late in the first half was cancelled out by an own-goal after the break.

The ball hits the back of the net as Ar Tarn grabbed a late success at the Waterworks Field

Raunds Town sit proudly on top of Division One after they beat Oakham United 3-0 at Kiln Park.

Ty Clark’s good form in front of goal continued as his first-half brace set up another win for the Shopmates, which was wrapped up by Gavin Wills with 18 minutes to go.

Irchester United made it two wins in a row as they inflicted a first defeat of the season on Blackstones with an excellent 2-0 away success.

Jared Harewood and Thomas Gordon were on target for the Romans.

Rushden & Higham United claimed the local bragging rights at Hayden Road as they beat Thrapston Town 3-0.

Dylan Wilson and Nat Gosnal-Tyler put them 2-0 up before goalkeeper Kyle Swailes saved a penalty and the scoring was completed by Daryl Lawman.

But it was another tough day for the two teams at the bottom as Burton Park Wanderers were hammered 7-1 at Lutterworth Athletic while Stewarts & Lloyds went down 3-0 at Melton Town.