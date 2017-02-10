Corinthians must find a way to get over the line

Joint-manager Jim Scott doesn’t care how Rothwell Corinthians “get over the line” this weekend, as long as they do.

Mid-table Corinthians are now without a win in nine United Counties League Premier Division matches after they were held to a 1-1 draw by second-from-bottom Harrowby United at Sergeants Lawn last Saturday.

They travel to rock-bottom Huntingdon Town this weekend and Scott (pictured right), who concedes motivation is a slight problem for his team, is hoping the barren run will be ended.

“We are just struggling to get over the line at the moment,” Scott said.

“We dominated the game last Saturday, we worked hard to get in front but then we gifted them a goal and gave them something to hold on to.

“We are suffering a bit from the heavy pitches because they don’t really suit the way we like to play but we have to start taking our chances.

“And there is also the difficulty with motivation.

“Don’t get me wrong, the lads should be motivated and they should be playing for their pride.

“But when you have a division where there is one up and two down and things get a bit tough then players inevitably start asking ‘what are we playing for?’

“It’s no excuse though, we had the strongest squad out last weekend that we have had for a long time and we didn’t take advantage of it.

“We need to find a way to get over the line and I don’t care how we do it. We need to make it happen this weekend.”

Chris Bradshaw is hoping Desborough Town can get themselves on the “right side of the result” when they host Deeping Rangers in the game of the day in the UCL Premier Division.

Fourth-placed Ar Tarn take on second-placed Deeping at the Waterworks Field tomorrow (Saturday) and Bradshaw is hoping his team can stay in touch with the top teams.

Deeping snatched a late 1-0 win when the two sides met in October.

And Bradshaw said: “It’s a big game.

“We got hurt by a late goal over there but I know their reports on the game described it as one of the best games they have seen over there.

“We lost that day but I was happy because we put in a performance to be proud of.

“Hopefully we can do that again and this time be on the right side of the result and keep ourselves up there with the top teams.”

Stuart Goosey believes Wellingborough Town can take confidence from their last meeting with Harborough Town ahead of the reverse fixture at Bowdens Park this weekend.

The Doughboys, who have had their last two matches postponed, beat Harborough 4-2 at the Dog & Duck last month.

And Goosey believes they have it in them to repeat the trick on Saturday.

“We are looking forward to getting back out there, it’s been a frustrating week for us,” the Doughboys manager said.

“We had a good result against Harborough at home but we know they are a decent side.

“We can take confidence from what we did against them and I think we capable of coming away with the points.”