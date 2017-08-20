Corinthians get off the mark

Have your say

Rothwell Corinthians picked up their first win of the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division season with a 2-0 success at St Andrews.

Joey Wright gave Corinthians the lead and Callum Plowright rounded things off.

Whitworth’s perfect start to the campaign was ended as they went down 2-1 at Leicester Nirvana.

Thrapston Town suffered their first defeat of the Division One season as their 100 per cent record was ended by Blackstones who maintained their own perfect record with a 4-3 victory.

But it was a good day for Raunds Town and Ty Clark as they thumped Harrowby 4-1 at Kiln Park.

Clark grabbed two early goals to put the Shopmates 2-0 up after just eight minutes.

Gavin Wills made it 3-0 and, after Harrowby had pulled one back, Clark completed his hat-trick in the last minute.

Rushden & Higham United produced a second-half fightback to beat Stewarts & Lloyds 3-1 at Hayden Road.

Aaron Crosby gave the Foundrymen a first-half lead but the Lankies bounced back in the second half with Dylan Wilson’s double being backed up by a Daryl Lawman goal.

Irchester United, meanwhile, went down 2-1 at Lutterworth Town while Burton Park Wanderers suffered a third successive defeat as they were beaten 4-1 at Bourne Town.