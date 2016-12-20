Corinthians end two long-standing Sports records

Rothwell Corinthians ended two long-standing records for Peterborough Sports at the weekend.

Corinthians, led by joint-bosses Shaun Sparrow and Jim Scott, produced an excellent display to claim a fine 0-0 draw at the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division leaders and title favourites at the weekend.

Corinthians even survived the late dismissal of striker Mapeo Mendes to secure a point and end Sports’ run of 31 consecutive home victories in the league.

The result also halted a remarkable run of 68 matches without a draw for the champions-elect.

Desborough Town also drew 0-0 at the weekend as they were held by Wisbech Town but Ar Tarn return to action this evening (Tuesday) when they host Cogenhoe United.

There was some welcome relief for Wellingborough Town on Saturday as they claimed a much-needed 5-3 victory over bottom side Huntingdon Town at the Dog & Duck.

Raunds Town produced the result of the weekend in Division One as they beat morning leaders Daventry Town 1-0 at Kiln Park.

Dave Townsend’s goal soon after half-time was the difference between the two teams.

Irchester United are now right in contention at the top end of the table after they made it five wins in a row with a hard-fought 3-2 derby success at Thrapston Town on Saturday.

First-half goals from Dan Spaughton, Dave Miles and Ryan Lovell proved decisive for the Romans while Jedd Whiteman scored one of Thrapston’s replies.

Fellow high-flyers Whitworth were level at 3-3 at Lutterworth Athletic when their clash was abandoned at half-time due to fog.

A last-gasp goal from Craig Harrower earned Rushden & Higham United a 3-2 victory at Stewarts & Lloyds.

The Foundrymen took the lead through Shyti Donald but two goals from Steve Ainge put the Lankies in front before Donald levelled things up with his second.

However, Harrower struck late to seal the points for the visitors.

Struggling Burton Park Wanderers suffered another defeat as they went down 3-1 to Oakham United at Latimer Park.

There is midweek action this evening with Whitworth bidding to move back to within a point of leaders Bugbrooke when they head into a big clash at third-placed Olney Town.

Thrapston take on Raunds in a local derby at Chancery Lane while Wanderers travel to Bourne Town.