Corinthians’ barren run is ended with win at Huntingdon

Rothwell Corinthians ended their nine-match winless run in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division as they secured a 3-0 success at rock-bottom Huntingdon Town.

Calum Plowright gave the visitors the lead after 25 minutes and two quickfire goals after the break wrapped things up.

Joe Wright made it 2-0 and Plowright struck soon after to complete a welcome win.

Wellingborough Town were denied a league double over Harborough Town as a late penalty earned the hosts a 2-2 draw at Bowdens Park.

Barry Deacon gave the Doughboys the lead but Harborough levelled through Callum Milne on the stroke of half-time.

Wellingborough regained the lead when Jack Wisniewski scored from the penalty spot after Josh Olowoyo had been fouled.

But Harborough were awarded a spot-kick of their own late on and Ben Williams scored it to secure a point.

Rushden & Higham United squandered a 3-0 half-time lead as they drew 3-3 with high-flying Buckingham Town at Hayden Road.

The Lankies seemed to be heading for an impressive victory after Connor I’Anson, Steve Ainge and Ben Aidulis put them 3-0 up at the break.

But Buckingham fought back to maintain their push at the top end of the table as they hit three second-half goals to secure a share of the spoils.

A week on from reaching the final of the NFA Junior Cup, Raunds Town were brought back down to earth with a bump as they were beaten 5-1 by promotion-chasing Bugbrooke at Kiln Park.

Gavin Wills struck to make it 2-1 at one stage but the high-flying visitors claimed a comfortable victory.

There was a thrilling encounter at Alfred Street but hosts Irchester United came out on the wrong side of a 5-4 scoreline as Lutterworth Athletic returned home with all three points.