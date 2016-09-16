Bradshaw wants the same attitude for Desborough’s trip to Boston

Desborough Town boss Chris Bradshaw knows his team’s attitude will have to be spot on again when they head to struggling Boston Town tomorrow (Saturday).

It’s been another decent week for Ar Tarn after they followed up their 10-0 drubbing of Woodford United, in which Jake Bettles scored five, in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase with a 1-1 draw against local rivals Harborough Town on Tuesday night.

Bradshaw admitted to being “slightly disappointed” with just a point on their return to ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division action at the Waterworks Field, even though they had Leo Adams sent off and went 1-0 down to a penalty before Aaron Davies headed them level.

Desborough sit in fifth place going into this weekend’s trip to Lincolnshire while Boston find themselves second-from-bottom.

But the Ar Tarn boss is remaining in a cautious mood.

“I think Boston have made a few changes but, like I said to the players, regardless of what they have done, we just have to make sure we are fully prepared and ready to go and perform well,” Bradshaw said.

“We will give all teams in this league a good game. It’s a competitive league and if you go into any game thinking it is a win, you will come unstuck. We just have to make sure we perform and if we do that, we’ll be fine.

“Overall, it’s been another good week for us.

“I am sure everyone had the FA Vase game down as a home win but we still had a job to do and the attitude of the players was spot on.

“Then on Tuesday, to come away with just a point was slightly disappointing.

“But given the circumstances of us having a player sent off and then going 1-0 down from the penalty that followed, we did well to regain our composure and come back.

“We got the goal and then I felt we created the better chances to go on and win.”

Joint-boss Shaun Sparrow believes Rothwell Corinthians are in a “nice groove” at present, even though he felt they were hard done by in midweek.

Having dispatched Burton Park Wanderers 8-0 in the FA Vase last weekend, Corinthians followed it up with a 2-2 draw at Sileby Rangers in the UCL Premier Division on Tuesday evening.

Sparrow’s team were leading 2-1 before a controversial goal denied them all three points.

Corinthians head into tomorrow’s home clash with Sleaford Town sitting in sixth spot, a start to the campaign which has left Sparrow happy.

“We felt like we were robbed on Tuesday night,” the joint-boss said.

“We did enough to win the game and then they have scored in the last minute following a blatant handball.

“It was frustrating but once things had calmed down the players were able to look at it and understand that they did all that was expected of them.

“We have had three good performances in a row with the league win against Leicester Nirvana and then the FA Vase game and Tuesday night.

“The table means nothing at the moment. But what is important is that we are on a points total now that took us another five or six games to reach last season, which ended up being a good year for us,

“We are in a nice groove at the moment and that’s a good thing with the games coming thick and fast.

“If the players keep delivering like they have done so far then we will be very happy.”

Wellingborough Town are without a game in the UCL Premier Division this weekend.

The Doughboys, who hit top spot after their win at Newport Pagnell just over a week ago, were due to play Kirby Muxloe, who remain in the FA Cup and are in second qualifying round action against Vanarama National League North side Boston United.

The Doughboys were knocked off top spot last weekend after Peterborough Sports hammered Huntingdon Town 8-1,

Jon Mitchell’s team return to action next Wednesday night when they head to Premier Division rivals ON Chenecks in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.