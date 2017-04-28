Bradshaw ‘very happy’ with Desborough’s season

Desborough Town go into the final weekend of the United Counties League Premier Division season knowing they are guaranteed a top-four finish.

Ar Tarn have enjoyed an excellent campaign under Chris Bradshaw and they produced one of their best results of the season in their final home game last weekend when Jason Turner’s late goal earned them a 2-1 success over runners-up Deeping Rangers.

Bradshaw’s team round off their season at Eynesbury Rovers tomorrow (Saturday) and the Desborough boss admitted to being delighted with how the season has gone for his team.

“I am very happy with how the season has progressed,” he said.

“We claimed two great wins over Easter against Harborough Town and Rothwell Corinthians, which are the sort of games which will be hard at any time of year.

“And then to beat Deeping last weekend was great. To score so late was sweet because I remember they did the same to us in the game at their place so it was nice to turn the tables on them.

“Hopefully we will take that into the last game of the season and then it will be time for a bit of a rest before looking at what we need to add during the summer to progress things for next year.”

Ar Tarn could yet finish the season in the top three.

They go into the final game a point behind third-placed Yaxley, who round off their season with a home game against ON Chenecks while also having the Knockout Cup final against Wisbech Town coming up on Bank Holiday Monday.

Bradshaw added: “It will be a question of what Yaxley do because they have a tough Knockout Cup final on Monday and, if it was me, I would rest players for that.

“We will see what happens. We just want to concentrate on getting a good result against Eynesbury.

“We want to win the game and if that is enough to take us into third then great but if we end up in fourth we will still be absolutely delighted with that.”

Wellingborough Town’s superb form in the latter stages of the season continued with a 1-1 draw at Yaxley last weekend.

The Doughboys are unbeaten in the last nine matches under Stuart Goosey and are guaranteed a top-10 finish, although they could end up as high as ninth if they are victorious in their final game of the campaign at Holbeach United and Newport Pagnell Town fail to beat champions Peterborough Sports.

Rothwell Corinthians round off their season with a home game against Sileby Rangers in which they will hope to halt of run of five defeats in a row, the latest of which was a 3-1 loss at Oadby Town last Saturday.