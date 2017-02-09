Bradshaw backs his Ar Tarn players to finish well

Chris Bradshaw has backed his Desborough Town players to finish their season strongly after their NFA Hillier Senior Cup hopes were ended by a 3-0 defeat at Corby Town last night (Wednesday).

The United Counties League high-flyers enjoyed a good spell at the start of the second half and squandered a couple of good chances while Jason Turner had an effort ruled out for offside.

But a defensive mix-up let Andre Johnson in for the home side’s opening goal before they went on to secure their place in the Sixfields showpiece in April.

Ar Tarn boss Bradshaw, however, has urged his players to “bottle the disappointment” as they look to improve on their current fourth place in the Premier Division while they also have a League Cup semi-final to look forward to next month.

“First half we were slow to start and in the second half for 20 minutes I thought we were the better team,” Bradshaw said.

“I’d like to see the disallowed goal again because I thought Jason was level but the one thing we didn’t want to do was give them a goal and that’s what we did.

“We were reckless for the second goal with the penalty and then the game was done.

“It’s all about taking your chances when you’re on top, they did, we didn’t and they are still in the cup and we’re not.

“I think 3-0 was a bit harsh on us but if you give quality players a chance, they’ll take it.

“But the players should remember they were the last UCL team left in the competition but they need to bottle the disappointment and make sure they don’t feel like that in the League Cup semi-final.

“They were all disappointed and that’s what I want and I think we did miss an opportunity.

“But the bigger picture for us is to do well and finish as high as we can and give the League Cup a good go.”