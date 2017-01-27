Abbott feeling positive about Lankies’ future

Joint-boss Wayne Abbott is feeling positive about the future for Rushden & Higham United as they prepare for a UCL Division One local derby at Irchester United this weekend.

Abbott was on target in the Lankies’ 3-1 home win over Woodford United last Saturday, which was their third victory in four league matches.

Whitworth celebrate Matt Judge's goal in the 2-2 draw with Bugbrooke

And with a surge in numbers being available for the club, Abbott is now hoping they can complete the double over the Romans after beating them 4-3 at Hayden Road in October.

“It’s looking good to be fair,” Abbott said.

“I have had 23 players available for the last few matches and 10 games ago I was needing lads to help me out.

“We’ve had some good results recently and we will try to get another one this weekend. We beat them earlier in the season and I am sure they haven’t forgotten that.

Remy Brittain takes the congratulations after scoring for Whitworth last Saturday

“But we have some young lads who have been doing well for us and we are in a situation where we can keep using them.”

Elsewhere, Thrapston Town will be bidding to maintain their good form when they take on fifth-placed Buckingham Town at Chancery Lane.

Thrapston beat third-placed Olney Town last weekend and they are the opponents for Raunds Town on Saturday.

Struggling sides Burton Park Wanderers and Stewarts & Lloyds both have home advantage as they face Potton United and Blackstones respectively.

Whitworth will aim to shake off the disappointment of losing 5-1 at Desborough Town in the quarter-finals of the UCL Knockout Cup on Tuesday when they entertain Northants Combination side JK Blisworth for a place in the final of the NFA Junior Cup this weekend.