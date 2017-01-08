A new year but little changes as Ar Tarn march on

Desborough Town kicked off the new year in emphatic fashion as they maintained their lofty position in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division with a 4-0 victory over Holbeach United.

Jake Bettles gave Ar Tarn a first-half lead at the Waterworks Field before three goals in the final 24 minutes killed the Tigers off.

Jason Turner doubled the advantage and then made it 3-0 from the penalty spot before John Dean rounded things off when he slotted home.

Stuart Goosey’s first game in charge of Wellingborough Town ended with a decent 1-1 draw at Wisbech Town.

The Doughboys took the lead just past the hour through Deven Ellwood but they were pegged back by Adam Millson’s goal before Wisbech had Jon Fairweather sent-off.

There was bitter disappointment for Rothwell Corinthians, however, as they let a 2-0 lead slip before losing 3-2 at Yaxley.

Corinthians looked to be heading for victory when they went 2-0 up in the first half but the hosts pulled a goal back, Corinthians had a man sent off and then Yaxley went on to complete their comeback.

Irchester United started 2017 with a fine 3-1 success at Blackstones to ensure they remain in the hunt at the top end of Division One.

The Romans did their damage in the first half with the prolific Ty Clark opening the scoring before he set up Ryan Lovell who made it 2-0.

Lovell returned the favour as he crossed for Clark to head home the third and, although the hosts pulled one back after the break, the result was never really in doubt.

The local derby at Occupation Road went the way of Thrapston Town as they beat bottom side Stewarts & Lloyds 2-1.

Jedd Whiteman opened the scoring with a free-kick and Dave Goodman doubled the lead just past the hour. The Foundrymen converted a late penalty but Thrapston saw it out to take the points.

Struggling Burton Park Wanderers suffered a 3-0 defeat at Melton Town.

There were goals galore as Whitworth and Raunds Town both made it through to the semi-finals of the NFA Les Underwood Junior Cup.

The Flourmen were in rampant form as they hammered ON Chenecks Reserves 12-0 at London Road.

Just down the A45, the Shopmates inflicted a 5-2 defeat on Potterspury to move into the last four.

Top scorer Dave Townsend struck twice in the opening 25 minutes and Danny Tarr made it 3-0 before the visitors pulled one back.

Karl King hit Raunds’ fourth early in the second half and Charlie Fowler also got in on the act before Potterspury grabbed another consolation before the end.

There was a remarkable game at Hayden Road as Rushden & Higham United suffered a 6-4 defeat to Northants Combination Premier Division high-flyers JK Blisworth.

Having taken the lead through Ryan Kalla, the Lankies found themselves 4-1 down before coming back to make it 4-3.

But Blisworth struck twice more with Dale Lewis hitting a hat-trick and the Combination team saw it out after Rushden had grabbed a fourth.