Young Ryan is a fitting hero for the Steelmen

Gary Mills felt Ryan Bell was a fitting hero for Corby Town as they picked up a priceless 1-0 victory at Ilkeston FC.

The Steelmen remain seven points adrift of safety in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division but they maintained their pursuit of a great escape with a gritty display against their fellow strugglers in Derbyshire.

And youngster Bell was the unlikely hero as his first senior goal for the club sent them to their third win in the last five games.

The 18-year-old had started on the bench but replaced the injured Steve Kinniburgh after 11 minutes and then grabbed what proved to be the winner just a couple of minutes later.

And boss Mills knows that will be a goal Bell will remember.

“Ryan was probably a bit unfortunate because whenever he has come into the side, he’s not let anyone down,” Mills said.

“We need to be careful with him because he is only young but Steve went down with an injury and we needed to switch things around.

“But he has come up with the goal soon after going on and I am delighted for him because he is a great lad.

“He is a Corby boy and I know that goal will be mean a lot to him.”

Mills was delighted to see his players pick up all three points in such an important game.

And while he only described the performance as “okay”, the Steelmen boss believes he is now getting the minimum requirement from his squad on a weekly basis.

“The magnitude of the fixture was there for everyone to see,” he added.

“And the lads delivered a performance that was okay but to win games when you are not playing well is a good sign.

“The players know that the minimum requirement is hard work and they are doing that regularly now, which is pleasing.”