Young Jordan in line for a start in Corby's cup clash

Jordan O’Brien could be in line for his first senior start for Corby Town tonight (Wednesday).

The Steelmen head to Evo-Stik League South rivals Lincoln United in the preliminary round of the Integro League Cup this evening, having halted a run of four successive defeats at the weekend.

Corby were trailing to a controversial penalty against Sheffield FC at Steel Park before 16-year-old O’Brien capped an impressive display after coming off the bench with a stoppage-time equaliser.

And boss David Bell confirmed he is seriously considering throwing the youngster in from the start tonight.

“I am thinking about giving Jordan a start, it would be good to have a look at him from the start,” Bell said.

“He did really well when he came on last weekend but we do have to be careful with him.

“People must remember that he is only 16 years old and we have to protect him.

“But, at the same time, if he is good enough, then he is old enough. He is a real talent with a big future.”

Bell, meanwhile, believes tonight’s cup clash gives his team a chance to build on their late fightback at the weekend.

However, the Steelmen boss is mindful that his team will be straight back into league action when they host Newcastle Town on Saturday while a local derby against Peterborough Sports follows on at Steel Park a week today.

“It’s good for us to have the game because we want to build on Saturday,” he added.

“We might have to be slightly cautious because with Ollie Brown-Hill and Conor Marshall leaving the club, it has left us a bit short on numbers.

“But we will certainly go there, pick the best team we can and try to get a win.”