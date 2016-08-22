Wright: Steelmen fans can help us hit back

Tommy Wright is hoping his Corby Town players can bounce back from their first defeat of the season on Wednesday night – and he has called on the club’s fans to help them.

Having drawn their opening two fixtures in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division, the Steelmen suffered their first loss of the campaign on Saturday as a second-half penalty condemned them to a 1-0 defeat at Whitby Town.

But Wright’s team have an immediate opportunity to hit back when they take on Stafford Rangers at Steel Park on Wednesday evening.

And Wright has called on the supporters to recreate the feeling on the terraces that existed when Corby won the Southern League Premier Division title just over a year ago.

“We have to find a way to hit back and the players will be doing a double session tomorrow (Tuesday) so that we are ready for Wednesday,” the Steelmen boss said.

“But I think it’s over the fans now a bit. The attendances in pre-season were decent and it was a good turnout for the first game of the season against Matlock.

“So we need them to come out in their numbers again on Wednesday and get behind this group of players.

“We saw when we won the Southern League title how big of a role the fans can play and we need them to do that again.”