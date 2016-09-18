Wright so sure Steelmen won’t have to wait much longer

Tommy Wright believes it’s only a “matter of time” before Corby Town’s first win of the season in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division arrives.

The Steelmen looked to be on course for that opening success at Steel Park when youngster Jordon Crawford marked his first start for the club with their first home goal of the campaign against second-placed Buxton.

Jordon Crawford and the Corby Town fans celebrate the young striker's goal against Buxton

But the early high-fliers snatched an equaliser with just nine minutes remaining to ensure Corby’s wait for a first win in competitive football since February continued.

The Steelmen host Peterborough Northern Star in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup on Wednesday night before entertaining league leaders Blyth Spartans next Saturday.

And, after witnessing an impressive display from his team, the Corby boss is certain they won’t have to wait much longer for that elusive success.

“We were comfortable and I am gutted for the boys,” Wright said.

“I am not necessarily disappointed. I felt they deserved to go on and get three points.

“They, in my opinion, dominated from the first whistle through to the last.

“It got a little bit nervy but to concede the way we did was probably the only way they were going to score. It was gamble football and they eventually broke down the door.

“I don’t think our performance warranted a point, we have definitely dropped two.

“The way the boys are performing hasn’t been the issue, it’s the results and the fact we haven’t been scoring goals that people have been pointing at.

“I think the fans will have gone away saying the lads did really well and deserved to win the game. But I could probably count on two hands how many times we’ve said that in the last 20 to 25 games.

“It will happen for us, it’s a matter of time now. And our next opportunity, take away Wednesday night, is against the leaders next weekend, which will be another mouthwatering match for us.”

Wright piled the praise on youngster Crawford who capped an energetic display in a lone striker’s role with his fine first-half strike.

“Jordon is a credit to himself, his family and everyone associated with the club,” the Steelmen boss added.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve. Every single time he goes on that pitch, he gives it his all because he plays as a fan.

“It was his first start for the club and I am made up for him. He is the massive plus point.

“He’s been chomping at the bit and it was a very mature performance from him.”