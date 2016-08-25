Wright remains confident the goals will come for Steelmen

Tommy Wright remains confident that the goals “will come” for Corby Town after they drew another blank at Steel Park.

The Steelmen were forced to settle for a second successive 0-0 draw at home after they shared the spoils with Stafford Rangers in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

It means they are still looking for their first win of the new season as they head into a bank holiday double-header with a home clash against Coalville Town on Saturday being followed by a long trek to Spennymoor Town on Monday.

After a disappointing first-half display against Stafford, Corby were the better team after the break and Wright admitted he had to give his players a bit of lift at half-time.

“We went into a really quiet, down and disheartened dressing-room and you are looking at them and they were dejected and looking at the floor,” the Corby manager said.

“It’s almost as if they feel they are letting me down and feeling like they are letting the fans down.

“I literally said to them ‘start believing in yourselves’. I am not going to shout at them, all I want to do is encourage this group of players and for the fans to get behind them.

“I thought the lads behind the goal with the drum were superb. They wanted to create an atmosphere and they did. I have missed these night games because I always think they a bit a more vocal.

“I think the fans would have seen us trying to attack more, there was a bit of pace but it wouldn’t quite drop for us.

“We have gone from conceding a lot of goals last season to not conceding many at all but our final ball and finish let us down.

“But it will get there. I am happy with the work I have done with this group over the summer and up until now and if we can get the strikers firing then we will start scoring goals.”

Wright was, however, delighted with another clean sheet, especially with right-back Connor Kennedy missing through suspension and captain Jamie Anton being ruled out because of injury.

Assistant-manager Cleveland Taylor filled in at full-back and Wright added: “Connor has probably been our most consistent player all through pre-season and the games so it was bitterly disappointing for him to get sent-off in such a stupid way.

“Jamie is the skipper and he and Brad-Lee Gascoigne have been solid.

“To lose the two of them like we did in a short space of time, I thought it would hit us harder than it has.

“Cleves (Taylor) is versatile and he stepped in at right-back and was superb and I thought Oneil Odofin had his best game for the club.

“I am delighted for Brad, Liam (Marshall) and Aidan (Grant) that they have kept a clean sheet but it was a team performance.”