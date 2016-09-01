Wright knows Steelmen must have a bigger goal threat

Tommy Wright knows his Corby Town team must start being more of a threat in front of goal if their season is to click into gear.

The Steelmen slipped to their second defeat of the season when they went down 1-0 at Spennymoor Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

Corby have managed to score just one goal in their five league matches so far – a Callum Ball header in the 1-1 draw at Halesowen Town.

The Steelmen have been pretty consistent at the other end as well, conceding only three goals in those five matches.

But their lack of threat in front of goal has proved costly with their two losses both being by 1-0 scorelines at Whitby Town and then at Spennymoor this week.

Wright believes Spennymoor are one of the teams who will be “up there” but he admitted there were some questions asked of his players after a first-half display he described as “dire”.

“They (Spennymoor) were a very good footballing team and there won’t be many sides who go there and get anything other than a beating,” the Steelmen boss said.

“They were a real threat throughout and they will definitely be up there.

“There were a lot of questions asked at half-time because, in the first half, we were dire. It was probably the worst 45 minutes we have had this season.

“But we looked a better team after the break and we could have done with a bit of luck when their lad has hit his own crossbar.

“But we do need to start scoring goals because it will become a major concern for us.

“We need to be a bigger threat in front of goal. Our defensive record isn’t bad at all but because we aren’t scoring goals, we are being punished.”