Wright keen for the Steelmen to end their home hoodoo

Tommy Wright is hoping Corby Town can end their home hoodoo and give their fans something to cheer about tonight (Wednesday).

The Steelmen take on Stafford Rangers at Steel Park, still looking for their first win of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division campaign.

Draws against Matlock Town and Halesowen Town were followed by a 1-0 defeat at Whitby Town last weekend as a second-half penalty condemned Corby to their first defeat of the season.

Wright insists there is no need for panic following the slow start to the new campaign but he is desperate to chalk up a much-needed first success.

“We need to do it for two reasons,” Wright said.

“First and foremost we want that first win of the season on the board.

“But secondly, we need to do it for the fans.

“It was February when we last won a competitive game at Steel Park and we need to put that right sooner rather than later.

“I am certainly not panicking with what we have done so far.

“And I am definitely not talking to any players or contemplating getting rid of anyone.

“I know people will turn around and talk about us scoring only one goal in three games but we have only conceded one from open play and the defensive side of things was something we really needed to look at.

“I firmly believe the goals will come for us. I have faith in the players that we will score goals and win matches.”

Wright, meanwhile, is hopeful Femi Orenuga’s injury setback won’t result in a long-term absence.

The frontman, who impressed during pre-season, was handed his first league start on Saturday but had to be withdrawn after a recurrence of his hamstring problem.

And Wright added: “We will be checking up on Femi.

“The positive thing is that on Saturday he wasn’t in the discomfort he was in when he did it originally.

“So I am hopeful that it was just a twinge and not a grade one or grade two tear. We will assess him and see how he is feeling.”

