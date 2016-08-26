Wright has no fears over Corby’s busy weekend

Tommy Wright insists his Corby Town squad will be in good shape for a trick-looking bank holiday weekend double-header.

The Steelmen are still searching for their first win of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division season following Wednesday night’s 0-0 draw with Stafford Rangers at Steel Park.

Their busy weekend kicks-off with another home clash against Coalville Town tomorrow (Saturday) before they make the long trip to Spennymoor Town on Monday (3pm).

Newly-promoted Coalville will arrive at Steel Park on the back two successive wins.

And, even though the busy schedule continues for the new-look Steelmen, Wright has no fears about it.

“It’s going to be tough but it’s tough for every single team in this league, the young lads in our squad shouldn’t be tired,” the Steelmen manager said.

“They will have to look after themselves. We will do it right, we will do the ice baths and the recovery shakes. But it is a long old trip for a Bank Holiday Monday.

“I’m just taking it each game as it come at the moment.

“We have got Coalville first and they have won back-to-back games so it will be a tough test for us.”

Wright, meanwhile, is expecting captain Jamie Anton to be fit for tomorrow’s clash after he missed Wednesday’s draw with Stafford, although Connor Kennedy misses out as he serves the second of a three-match ban.

And Wright admitted they will be “pushing” frontman Femi Orenuga in a bid to get him back fit following a hamstring problem.

He added: “I thoroughly expect Jamie to be fit, his knock the other night was more precautionary.

“We will see where Femi is at. We are not sure whether it’s a grade tear of a nerve problem so we will push him and see what reaction we get.”