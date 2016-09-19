Wright feels he has room for further new faces at Corby

Tommy Wright believes there is room for further new recruits to come into Corby Town.

The Steelmen boss included recent arrivals Duran Martin and Shaquille Whittingham in the starting line-up as his team claimed a 1-1 draw with high-flying Buxton in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division on Saturday.

Wright has made changes to his squad following a tough start to the new season, which sees Corby still waiting for their first win while they have scored just two goals so far.

He revealed he tried to sign a striker last week, believed to be Alfreton Town’s Evan Garnett who actually played for Buxton at the weekend after joining them on loan.

But the Steelmen boss remains hopeful that new faces can come in.

“We tried to sign a centre-forward in the week and we lost out on him,” Wright said.

“Is there room for more? The answer is probably yes.

“I wouldn’t go and sign someone without consulting with the board because that’s how I do things, I respect their decisions.

“Four lads have left the club, two have come in. I think there is room for more and our bench was very young on Saturday.

“We probably do need a couple, whether we can do it or not, I don’t know.”

Wright, meanwhile, was impressed with the contribution of both Martin and Whittingham on their debuts for the club.

He added: “Duran was one we had in last Tuesday and we wanted him back in on the Thursday and he was probably the best player in training.

“He took that confidence onto the pitch. He was spraying the ball around and doing the simple stuff as well.

“I think it brought the best out of Reece Webb who had his best 90 minutes by far in a Corby Town shirt.

“And Shaquille is direct, he’s got pace and he’s skilful. He’s another good wide option for us.”

The Steelmen return to action with a home clash against Peterborough Northern Star in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup on Wednesday night before hosting league leaders Blyth Spartans on Saturday.