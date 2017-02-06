Work still to do but Mills is proud of Corby’s revival

Gary Mills has spoken of his pride at the way Corby Town have revived their season over the past month or so.

But the Steelmen boss was quick to warn his players that they “have not done anything yet” as they bid for the great escape.

Corby looked destined for a second relegation in the space of a year after a 4-0 defeat at Grantham Town left them 12 points adrift of safety in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

But a stunning turnaround has now seen the Steelmen suffer just one defeat in eight games and their 2-0 success at Frickley Athletic on Saturday represented a third win in a row.

It moved them to within one point of their weekend opponents, who sit just above the relegation zone.

Mills admitted “questions were being asked” after Corby picked up just one point from his first nine league games after he took over following the departure of Tommy Wright.

But he insists the support for him from behind the scenes “never wavered”.

“I am proud of the boys and I am proud of everyone at the club,” Mills said.

“When we were going through the losses a lot of questions were being asked.

“But the chats we had inhouse were great and the support I had from the club never wavered.

“It has been a hard season so far but we have had a good spell over the last month.

“But we have not done anything yet and we can’t get carried away.

“We have given ourselves a chance of getting out of it.

“We need to keep pressing and we need to keep getting points on the board.”

The Steelmen have a busy week in front of them as they take on Desborough Town in the semi-finals of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup at Steel Park on Wednesday night before hosting Mickleover Sports in their next league encounter on Saturday.