Westwood signs a contract with Diamonds

Callum Westwood has signed a year-long contract with AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Diamonds confirmed the news following their 5-1 victory over Rushden & Higham United as they retained the Chris Ruff Memorial Cup at Hayden Road.

Westwood joined Diamonds towards the end of last season and the 19-year-old full-back as now put pen to paper on a contract for the forthcoming Evo-Stik South League East campaign.

Diamonds boss Andy Peaks said: “I am delighted we have reached an agreement with Callum and he has signed a contract for the forthcoming season.

“Callum has huge potential and has earned this from his performances last season and in pre-season this year, and it shows the club want to keep and commit to up and coming players.”

Summer signing Chris Dillon hit a hat-trick in Diamonds’ victory on Saturday while Luke Fairlamb and Ben Farrell were also on target.

Diamonds, meanwhile, have confirmed Olly Brown-Hill, who has been playing for Corby Town in their recent pre-season matches, and Taylor Orosz have left the club.